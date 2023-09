MORAN — Saturday’s Moran Day celebration will remind festival-goers that “there’s no place like home.”

The 2023 fall festival will sport the “Wizard of Oz” theme through several of its activities, which begin at 8 a.m. with the annual rummage sale at Moran Methodist Church.

The parade begins at 11, but not before competitors line up for the traditional chariot race, which commences at 10:45.