Humboldt celebrated the Labor Day weekend with its annual Middle of Everywhere music festival Saturday and Sunday. The activities kicked off Friday evening with a music crawl around local businesses downtown and a car show. Saturday featured a concert at the Revival Music Hall. The outdoor music show kept Camp Hunter rocking all day and into the night.

