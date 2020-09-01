Menu Search Log in

Neosho County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Commissioner's two daughters also have contracted the coronavirus

Local News

September 1, 2020 - 10:14 AM

Gail Klaassen, chair of the Neosho County Commission, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late August, according to a recent report in the Chanute Tribune.

Klaassen told the Tribune she and her daughter underwent testing after her other daughter ran a temperature and was confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

Klaassen told fellow commissioners she had attended a gathering the previous weekend in Cowley County.

