Neosho River advisory issued for Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — Residents and animals should not enter the water near the Neosho River and its tributary near Humboldt because of possible contamination due to an improvement project.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.

The stream advisory is a result of a planned operational improvement project at the city of Humboldt’s wastewater plant and the replacement of the city’s disinfection system this week.