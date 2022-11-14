 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Neosho River advisory issued for Humboldt

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Neosho River and the Neosho River near Humboldt.

Local News

November 14, 2022 - 4:17 PM

An aerial view of the Neosho River. Photo by Big Square Media.

HUMBOLDT — Residents and animals should not enter the water near the Neosho River and its tributary near Humboldt because of possible contamination due to an improvement project.

The stream advisory is a result of a planned operational improvement project at the city of Humboldt’s wastewater plant and the replacement of the city’s disinfection system this week.

