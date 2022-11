HUMBOLDT — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary of Neosho River near Humboldt.

Water samples show no health risk associated with the river, according to a KDHE press release. Water contact in the river is now deemed safe.

The advisory was issued Nov. 12, as a result of an improvement project at the city of Humboldt’s wastewater plant and the replacement of the city’s disinfection system.