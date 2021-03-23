Old golf course may become recreation hub

In recent years, a group of steely determined volunteers, equipped with various grants and an occasional assist from the city helped convert empty industrial land and an abandoned railroad right-of-way near Iola into one of the region’s signature trails complexes.

The Lehigh Portland and Southwind Trails systems have since drawn hikers and bikers from near and far.

Now, Thrive Allen County has set its sights on turning city-owned property at the old Cedarbrook Golf Course into another recreational mecca.