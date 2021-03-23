Menu Search Log in

Old golf course may become recreation hub

A portion of the old Cedarbrook Golf Course owned by the city could become an ideal park, Thrive Allen County representatives said. The group shared its vision Monday with Iola City Council members.

March 23, 2021 - 11:01 AM

This map shows trails and other amenities, such as fire pit locations, benches a flower garden and dog park envisioned by Thrive Allen County as it works with the city to turn the old Cedarbrook Golf Course into a recreation hub. Photo by City of Iola via Google Maps

In recent years, a group of steely determined volunteers, equipped with various grants and an occasional assist from the city helped convert empty industrial land and an abandoned railroad right-of-way near Iola into one of the region’s signature trails complexes.

The Lehigh Portland and Southwind Trails systems have since drawn hikers and bikers from near and far.

Now, Thrive Allen County has set its sights on turning city-owned property at the old Cedarbrook Golf Course into another recreational mecca.

