Once upon a time… IHS drama students present ‘Shrek the Musical Jr.’

Every now and then, Iola High School drama instructor Regina Chriestenson is comfortable enough to take a big swing with her theatrical productions.

Such decisions most often are contingent on the cast: more specifically, how many actors she has to her avail, and their individual skill sets.

That’s why it’s no coincidence this year’s fall production is a big one.

Headlined by an ensemble of brilliant young performers, “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” brings a rollicking, 90-minute look at the lives and loves of classical fairy tale creatures to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Tickets sell at the door for $7 apiece.

“Shrek” is take-off on the 2001 film, which itself was based on the 1990 children’s book penned by William Steig, where the eponymous ogre goes on a quest to rescue a trapped princess.

MAX ANDERSEN has dazzled local audiences many times before in both stage and forensic performances.

And he once again shines as the title character, a curmudgeonly ogre who would love nothing more than to be allowed to live peacefully in his (very) private swamp home.

Problem is, Lord Farquaad, who longs to be king, wants to rid his homeland of Duloc of all sorts of fairy tale creatures, from the Ugly Duckling and Peter Pan, to the Three Little Pigs and Pinocchio.

The creatures are exiled to a swamp at the edge of the kingdom — Shrek’s swamp. Their arrival hardly sits well with good ole Shrek, who in turn ventures to Dulock to find a way for Farquaad to find another home — any other home — for those fairy tale misfits.

But Farquaad — known primarily for his short stature and shorter temper — has other things on his mind. Namely, he yearns to find and marry a princess so that he can become king.

Farquaad learns of Princess Fiona, who’s been held captive in a dragon’s lair since she was a child.

Shrek’s arrival at Duloc prompts Farquaad to propose a truce. He’ll clear Shrek’s swamp of the unwanted guests, if Shrek rescues Fiona.

What follows is a delightful series of events in which Shrek learns that beauty quite truly is more than skin deep. Donkey, played by Cole Moyer, meets his true love, Dragon, played by Sarah Ross. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

ANDERSEN’S spot-on portrayal of Shrek is one to behold, with an added element that even Mike Myers couldn’t bring to the silver screen — his singing voice.