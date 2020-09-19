Menu Search Log in

Passenger hospitalized after UTV wreck

Two 18-year-olds were involved in a UTV rollover accident near Humboldt. The passenger has been taken to the hospital.

Local News

September 19, 2020 - 6:07 PM

A rollover accident sent the 18-year-old female passenger to the hospital today. Photo by Allen County Sheriff's Department

A passenger was taken to the hospital this afternoon following a utility task vehicle (UTV) rollover accident near Humboldt.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said two 18-year-olds were riding in the UTV on 500 Street southwest of Humboldt when the accident occurred. Both are female.

Neither was wearing a seat belt; both were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and refused further treatment. The passenger was taken to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.

Neither’s identity has been released.

