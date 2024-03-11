Perfect timing: Donated bicycle finds ready recipient at Iola’s Humanity House

It’s the kind of timing that makes you wonder if greater forces are at work.

Ron Nelson traveled to Iola from his home in rural Bonner Springs on Friday to deliver refurbished bicycles to Humanity House.

Nelson grew up between Elsmore and Humboldt. He still considers Allen County and Iola to be his hometown.

He often buys bicycles and other items at bargain prices at thrift stores and garage sales. Then, he makes any repairs they need and gives them away. He chose Iola’s Humanity House, an anti-poverty organization, for this particular donation.