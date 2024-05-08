Program offers flood damage relief

Allen County residents could see some relief for property damaged from recent flood waters. County Appraiser Jami Clark explained to commissioners Tuesday morning that the county is eligible for a relief program since a disaster declaration was made last week.

“To qualify, you have to have more than 50% damage to a dwelling,” said Clark. Participants will need to bring to the appraiser’s office the appropriate information detailing the extent of damage to a dwelling — whether it is from an insurance appraiser or FEMA.

That reduced value in either a residence or a garage will be deducted from one’s assessed valuation from May to December, Clark said, and result in lower property taxes.

“I’m dealing with value,” stressed Clark. “We have the value already set out there. We would prorate it for those months that there was no flood, and then take off, from the time of the flood throughout the end of the year.

The property valuation would then pick up where it left off, pre-flood, in January 2025. “It could be redone,” said Clark. The program will only apply to residential dwellings and not commercial properties.

Clark noted that, after conferring with Fire Chief Corey Isbell, there are approximately 20 houses that could possibly qualify. “They’ve got to come in and fill out the application,” she said.

Commissioner Bruce Symes said he had received some calls from people whose damage wasn’t necessarily at 50 percent, but had quite a bit of “nuisance cleanup” to do.

Symes said in a visit with Emergency Management Director Jason Trego that “he had some avenues to refer to these people. I want to let the public know that there are some possible resources for them to find help.” He stressed that although a lot of houses may not have sustained the adequate amount of damage to participate in the relief program, there is still helpful information out there to help them.

For clarification on the relief program, county attorney Bob Johnson asked, “Does it take into account any insurance proceeds that were paid?” Clark noted that it does not. “Someone gets a $100,000 house damaged and they get $110,000 in insurance, can they still get a reduction in taxes?” he continued, referring to replacement cost from insurance.

“Yes,” Clark responded. “For the dwelling.”

Symes asked whether someone not having flood insurance has any bearing on their eligibility in the program. Clark said it wouldn’t have anything to do with it. “If that house is damaged more than 50% of the value, then we can abate it for May through the rest of the year,” she said. “They’d still have to pay from January through April.”

Johnson explained to the commissioners that since they had already declared the disaster, it makes sense to approve the relief program. Commissioners approved the Real Property Relief Program unanimously.

IN OTHER NEWS, commissioners accepted a bid of $128,730 from Precision Enterprises for a 50’X50’ pre-engineered metal frame and siding hangar at the airport. Public Works Director Mitch Garner noted that Precision Enterprises is currently four months out on the steel frame and three months out on the post frame. The job duration will be roughly four weeks.

Trego spoke with commissioners about storm readiness. He mentioned that most recently, the county was able to access the new Humboldt weather radar station. “It’s a good new tool,” he said. “It will give us a new visibility at storms that are happening closer.”

Commissioner David Lee reminded those in attendance that there will be a town hall meeting at the Mildred Store Thursday. The town hall will go over a variety of topics, including the new proposed sales tax.