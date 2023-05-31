 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Publisher of Chanute and Parsons papers resigns

Shanna Guiot, publisher of the Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun newspapers, is stepping down.

Local News

May 31, 2023 - 5:10 PM

Guiot, who has worked at the Chanute newspaper for more than 20 years, announced her departure in a recent column. Wednesday was her last day.

A pair of Texas business partners, Scott Wesner and Scott Wood, acquired both publications earlier this year.

“Many things have changed in the past two decades — not only in the newspaper world, but in the world at-large,” Guiot wrote. “The usual way of doing things has ceased to exist here. More changes will come, and I will not be involved in those. And that will ease my mind some. 

