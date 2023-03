Aggie is a happy-go-lucky puppy, friendly to all who meet him and in search of a permanent home.

But first, the 6-month-old pup must continue recovering from jaw surgery, after a vet discovered the dog had been shot multiple times, including once through the jaw.

Brittni Dilley, executive director of the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility shared Aggie’s harrowing tale, which now seems destined for a happy ending.