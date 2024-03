Two days a week, Richard Dudley, age 77, puts his handyman skills to the test as he assembles lawnmowers, barbecue grills, wood splitters and other items at Bomgaars Supply.

His work is proof of just how far he’s come in three years after a near-fatal experience battling COVID-19.

“They sent me home to die,” he said, recalling his refusal to be put on a ventilator. Instead, he told doctors he’d rather go back to his home in Moran, even if it meant he wouldn’t survive.