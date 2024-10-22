Radio play targets rise of fascism

Iola will host a reading of a radio play to warn of the dangers of the rise of fascism. It’s one of dozens of communities that are part of a nationwide literary celebration of “It Can’t Happen Here — Again.”

The performance will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

The play is an updated version of the Sinclair Lewis novel, “It Can’t Happen Here.” The 1935 dystopian novel tells of a fictionalized American politician who rises to become the country’s first dictator. The stage version premiered on Oct. 27, 1936, in 21 U.S. theaters in 17 states simultaneously as a New Deal rallying cry against the rise of authoritarianism in the U.S.

Sunday’s performance honors the anniversary of those first stage shows and will take place just days before the Nov. 5 election.

Alice Bolin organized the performance of the reading in Iola on behalf of the Writers for Democratic Action and Concerned Voters of Southeast Kansas.

“We are here to say that democracy must survive in our country,” Bolin said in a press release. “We invite everyone to join us in this nationwide event. It is a call to action and a call to vote.”

The WDA organized a similar reading event on July 19, the day after the end of the Republican national convention. More than 91 readings took place across 71 cities and towns in 24 states.

There is no admission fee for Sunday’s event. Seating is limited to 120. RSVP to 620-363-1203 to reserve a seat.