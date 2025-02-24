Red Devil revelry

Allen Community College enshrined its charter class Saturday into the Red Devil Athletics Hall of Fame with a ceremony honoring the dozen inductees.

Honored were the 1982-83 baseball team, the first Allen team to qualify for the NJCAA World Series, coaches Hugh Haire, Neil Crane, Val McLean, John Masterson, Van Thompson and Roger Campbell; track and field and cross country standouts Isiah Young and Kaitlyn Shoemaker; soccer stars Brandon Winn and Audrey (McKay) Carlson and softball and women’s basketball star Jeri Brummett.

Each was recognized between Saturday’s women’s and men’s basketball games, as well as as at social functions Friday and Saturday evenings.

From left, Brandon Winn, Katilyn Shoemaker, John Masterson and Van Thompson are among the charter inductees into the Red Devil Athletics Hall of Fame who honored Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Roger Campbell, a retired coach and teacher at Allen Community College, does his hat to the crowd after his induction Saturday into the Red Devil Athletics Hall of Fame. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Former Allen Community College basketball coach Neil Crane stands with wife Roberta during a ceremony Saturday to rename the gymnasium floor to Coach Crane Court. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Members of the Allen Community College's 1983 baseball team, which took fourth in the NJCAA World Series that year, gather around their former coach, Val McLean, and the current Red Devil squad and head coach Kirk Doyle Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Additionally, Crane, the college also paid homage to Crane, the winningest basketball coach in ACC history (and father of current women’s coach at Allen Leslie Crane), by renaming the gymnasium floor Coach Crane Court.