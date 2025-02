Employees at businesses in downtown Iola are dressing up in Chief’s colors for Red Friday. Fans typically wear their gear the Friday before a big game. This weekend just so happens to be the biggest. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the hotly anticipated Super Bowl. If the Chiefs win, they will be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowl’s in a row.



Toni Manbeck and Janelle Page were sporting Chiefs colors at Audacious Boutique.

Emprise Bank employees Crystal Taylor, Jill Wilks, Brianne Jett, and Jerry Dreher wear Chiefs colors for Red Friday. Kristin Wright was the only defector, opting to wear her favorite team’s jersey instead — the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At Iola Pharmacy, Drew Spencer, Jordan Spears, and Laura Newkirk were all smiles in their Chiefs gear.