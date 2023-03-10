 | Fri, Mar 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Registered offender faces new charges

The investigation opened in October 2022 after Iola police officers arrested Lavesque for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Local News

March 10, 2023 - 4:42 PM

A Moran man is being held without bond in the Allen County Jail after he was arrested earlier this month on a warrant alleging 31 counts of possessing child pornography.

Keith L. Levesque, 58, was arrested at his rural Moran home on March 3, according to a joint press release Friday from the Iola Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation opened in October 2022 after Iola police officers arrested Lavesque for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Related
September 17, 2020
May 12, 2020
September 23, 2019
June 3, 2019
Most Popular