Registered offender faces new charges

A Moran man is being held without bond in the Allen County Jail after he was arrested earlier this month on a warrant alleging 31 counts of possessing child pornography.

Keith L. Levesque, 58, was arrested at his rural Moran home on March 3, according to a joint press release Friday from the Iola Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation opened in October 2022 after Iola police officers arrested Lavesque for suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.