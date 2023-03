School board members threw their support to a youth wrestling program on Monday night.

The USD 257 board agreed to spend $14,197.40 for a custom-made wrestling mat that will allow the Iola Youth Wrestling Club to practice year-round at Iola High School.

Youth wrestling coaches John Taylor and Jason Bates explained the need to board members. The youth program funnels wrestlers into the middle and high school programs. Bates is the school wrestling coach.