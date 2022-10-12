SEK project could benefit Allen Co.; commissioners target noxious weeds

A military microchip development planned for Coffey County is bound to have an impact on Allen County, Jonathon Goering with Thrive Allen County told commissioners on Tuesday.

Coffey County officials have been meeting with neighboring counties about the project.

The plan would build six large industries to manufacture microchips for the military on about 200 acres near Beto Junction in Coffey County, with access to I-35. It would be about a $2.5 billion investment that would create 1,200 jobs in its first year and 3,500 jobs in its fifth year, Goering said.