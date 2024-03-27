Small business owners have opportunity at $10,000 grant

Sharpen your pencils.

Chances at winning $10,000 to improve your downtown business are available through the Backing Small Businesses grant courtesy of a partnership of American Express and the Main Street America program.

The grants are flat out gifts — no matching funds are required — to business owners of up to 20 fulltime employees. Other stipulations require the business to have a “brick and mortar” physical presence in the heart of town, as opposed to a strip mall or industrial park; that it not be a franchise; and that it be in operation on or before Jan. 1, 2023.

With an application deadline of April 7, time is of essence, said Jessica Thompson, deputy director of Thrive Allen County. To that end, Thompson and crew are setting aside next Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7 to help applicants with the process.