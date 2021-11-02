 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Southern belles take the stage

Marmaton Valley High School's 'The Hallelujah Girls' is Friday and Saturday

By

Local News

November 2, 2021 - 10:24 AM

From left are Mallory Heim, Alexis Elam, Bailey LaRue and Autumn Simpson from a scene in the Marmaton Valley High School production of “The Hallelujah Girls,” which runs Friday and Saturday evening. Photo by Richard Luken

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School brings a little sass (and a lot of humor) to the stage Friday and Saturday.

“The Hallelujah Girls,” stars an ensemble of young starlets quick with a hug, and quicker with a quip and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality — and hilarity. (Just think of “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.”)

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in the fictional town of Eden Falls, Ga., where a group of five aging beauties gather after the sudden death of an old friend.

