Southern belles take the stage

MORAN — Marmaton Valley High School brings a little sass (and a lot of humor) to the stage Friday and Saturday.

“The Hallelujah Girls,” stars an ensemble of young starlets quick with a hug, and quicker with a quip and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality — and hilarity. (Just think of “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.”)

“The Hallelujah Girls” takes place in the fictional town of Eden Falls, Ga., where a group of five aging beauties gather after the sudden death of an old friend.