Speaker sings praises of maker spaces

Jim Correll, retired director of the Fab Lab at Independence Community College, addressed a small but captive audience Thursday evening at Iola Public Library.

Located at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship on the college’s main campus, the Fab Lab (the fab stands for fabrication) is a creative space where community members can make just about anything. Correll shared stories of how dozens of members have used the maker space to start their own businesses, dive into a lifelong passion, or just learn and explore.

A maker space is loosely defined as a creative place for people of all ages to make, learn and explore just about anything. Independence’s Fab Lab features laser engraves, 3D printers, a woodshop, sewing equipment, an industrial kitchen and much more. It opened in 2014 and offers paid memberships and youth programming. It’s said to be the largest maker space in the country for a city with fewer than 50,000 residents.