Students participate in Sticker Shock campaign

The Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) coalition joined forces with Allen County students for a unique and impactful campaign called “Sticker Shock.” This campaign aims to discourage adults from purchasing alcohol for minors by placing warning labels on alcohol products.

On March 27, students from Marmaton Valley High School visited stores that sell liquor in Moran. Iola High School students did the same in their community on April 11, followed by Humboldt High School on April 13.

Underage drinking is a serious public health concern in the United States, with significant negative consequences on the physical, emotional, and social well-being of young people. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, about 4,300 deaths among underage youth are caused by excessive alcohol consumption each year, and it is associated with a range of other issues such as risky sexual behavior, impaired judgment, academic problems, and even legal troubles.