Summer drama program returns

ACC's summer youth theatre program opens Monday. All of the workshops and skits will be done remotely because of the COVID-19 health concern.

May 28, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Tony Piazza

A most unusual summer will cap Tony Piazza’s teaching career at Allen Community College.

With the 2019-20 school year officially in the books, Piazza has one piece of unfinished business — the 21st annual Allen Summer Youth Theatre performance.

Because of health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Piazza will rely on the wonders of modern technology to provide the instruction and performances.

