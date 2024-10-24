Teacher overcomes language barrier

At the end of the last school year, Aubrey Westhoff delivered welcome news to one of her fifth grade students. Her role was expanding, and she’d be able to meet with him when he transitioned to middle school. He cried tears of joy.

“I really wanted you to come,” he told her. “I was scared but now I’m not.”

The student is not a native English speaker and had been working with Westhoff since fourth grade. Westhoff said he has always been quiet and reserved, and showed little emotion. For him to open up about his feelings meant a lot to her.

Westhoff teaches English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and this year her responsibilities broadened to full-time. She previously split her time between ESOL and Title I, helping students with reading skills.

Though the numbers fluctuate, she’s working with about two dozen students from preschool through high school as the district welcomes an influx of students who are not native English speakers.

“This is something I’m passionate about,” Westhoff said. “These kids need someone in their corner. They need help but maybe they’re afraid they’re going to be judged. And that’s not the case at all.”

Students, particularly very young students, who do not speak English often struggle in a classroom. It’s common for them to shut down and remain silent. A language barrier may also frustrate teachers.

Westhoff can serve as the mediator, sharing the child’s perspective and bridging the communication gap.

“Being able to put it in words makes a big difference. The student is not being defiant. He’s in a new environment, surrounded by people who don’t speak the language he’s used to,” Westhoff said.

“I’m able to be there for the kids and let them know it’s OK, take your time, you’re doing great.”

WESTHOFF always knew she wanted to be a teacher. She didn’t expect, though, that she’d mostly be working with students who grew up in other countries.

Westhoff grew up in Erie and has family in Iola. After she graduated from college in December 2014, her first teaching job was a fifth grade class at Jefferson Elementary School.

“From a young age, I knew I wanted to get a master’s degree. I wanted to do something more with my teaching career,” she said, noting many of her family members, including her mother, were teachers.

“I did a lot of thinking, talking with my husband, and then praying about it.”

In 2022, Westhoff shifted to Title I and ESOL. The district had sent out an email to all staff, asking if anyone would be interested in obtaining an ESOL endorsement to meet the increased need for non-English speaking students.