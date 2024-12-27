The road back home

Attorney Daniel Schowengerdt finds his commute between Iola and Kansas City to be surprisingly productive.

“Sometimes clients want to have an hour-long conversation, and it’s difficult to find that time during the work day,” he said. The one-hour, 25-minute drive gives him more time to connect with clients and continue to build personal relationships that he considers vital to the success of his new law firm.

Schowengerdt launched DS Law about a month ago, splitting his time between Iola and Kansas City, his hometown.

About two-and-a-half years ago, he and his family moved from Iola to the city — actually, it’s the edge of the city where “I can still see cows,” he said.

He maintains a commitment to practicing in Iola and is temporarily renting office space at Manbeck Law, 10 E. Jackson St.

Previously, he and Bob Johnson Jr. were partners in business.

“Working with Bob was great,” Schowengerdt said. “We did some great work together and I respect everyone in that office. I’m just going to expand in a different direction.”

Wherever that new direction takes him, Schowengerdt said, “I’ll always come back to Iola.”

“Iola is a special place. It’s where we raised our kids. I have clients who are parents of kids I coached T-ball and soccer. My paralegal is in Iola. My bank is in Iola. I still get my haircut there.”

TECHNOLOGY makes it possible for his new, dual law practice.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced court systems to adapt to modern practices such as remote hearings and Zoom meetings. All cases are filed electronically. Status hearings are conducted virtually.

Attorneys, particularly those in rural areas such as Southeast Kansas, who once found themselves driving from one county courthouse to another can now appear remotely. That saves time and money, especially for clients who don’t have to pay for that time. Many attorneys practice in communities outside of their home city. Across the state it’s becoming more common for an elected county attorneys to represent multiple counties.

Schowengerdt uses technology to his benefit. He can meet with clients virtually, via a phone call or text, Facetime or Zoom. For those who need to meet in person, he’s in Iola on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

And, of course, he has more time to talk during his commute.

“I really haven’t minded the drive at all. That was my biggest question, can I make this drive for the next 15 years?” he said. “Sometimes I’ll pull up in my driveway and spend another 20 minutes on the phone because we haven’t finished the conversation.”