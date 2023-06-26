Iola native goes the distance

KANSAS CITY — Iola native Noah Schowengerdt is getting set to compete at the track and field AAU Junior Olympics nationals meet next month in Des Moines, Iowa.

Schowengerdt, 15, was raised in Iola until his freshman year, when he and his family moved to Kansas City. Schowengerdt attends St. James Academy. While in Iola, Schowengerdt broke a 37-year-old Iola Middle School record in the 1600-meter run and was also a standout in the 800 meters.

Then an eighth-grader, Schowengerdt ran the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, .55 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:13.