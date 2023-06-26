 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Iola native goes the distance

Noah Schowengerdt has qualified for the AAU Junior Olympics national competition. The former Mustang now lives in Kansas City where he attends St. James Academy.

June 26, 2023 - 2:55 PM

Iola native and current St. James Academy track and field standout Noah Schowengerdt poses with his medals after the AAU Junior Olympics regional meet in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by COURTESY PHOTO

KANSAS CITY — Iola native Noah Schowengerdt is getting set to compete at the track and field AAU Junior Olympics nationals meet next month in Des Moines, Iowa.

Schowengerdt, 15, was raised in Iola until his freshman year, when he and his family moved to Kansas City. Schowengerdt attends St. James Academy. While in Iola, Schowengerdt broke a 37-year-old Iola Middle School record in the 1600-meter run and was also a standout in the 800 meters.

Then an eighth-grader, Schowengerdt ran the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, .55 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:13. 

