There must have been some magic

Iola Elementary School’s second- and fifth-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Fifth-graders performed with recorders and bells for four songs, including “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”
Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s second- and fifth-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s fifth-graders perform with recorders and bells for four songs, including “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s fifth-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s second-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s second-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Iola Elementary School’s second-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register