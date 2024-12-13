There must have been some magic

Iola Elementary School’s second- and fifth-graders presented “Christmas at the Movies” Thursday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Students took turns explaining the story behind each song before they sang such classics as “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” Fifth-graders performed with recorders and bells for four songs, including “Jolly Old St. Nicholas.”

