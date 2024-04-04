Thrift store fashion show returns

A thrift store fashion show is returning for the second year, promising to be even bigger and better than before.
The Iola Senior Citizens Inc., which runs a thrift store will present its Annual Fashion Show from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Creitz Recital Hall in the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
Models will walk the runway wearing the latest in thrift store fashion — that is, clothing on sale at the thrift store. Attendees can place bids on the items or come out later and shop at the store at 223 N. State St.
