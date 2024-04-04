 | Thu, Apr 04, 2024
Thrift store fashion show returns

The Iola Senior Citizens Inc., thrift store is having a fashion show from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bowlus. Models will wear items found at the store, also available for sale, along with entertainment, a raffle and silent auction.

April 4, 2024 - 2:43 PM

Gabe Briggs and Ayana Briggs model outfits at last year’s fashion show fundraiser for the Iola Senior Citizens Inc. Thrift Store. The event returns Saturday and will be at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Register file photo

A thrift store fashion show is returning for the second year, promising to be even bigger and better than before.

The Iola Senior Citizens Inc., which runs a thrift store will present its Annual Fashion Show from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Creitz Recital Hall in the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. 

Models will walk the runway wearing the latest in thrift store fashion — that is, clothing on sale at the thrift store. Attendees can place bids on the items or come out later and shop at the store at 223 N. State St. 

