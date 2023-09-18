Thrive gets grant for conversations

Thrive Allen County is one of 10 project teams across the state of Kansas awarded a Change Community Solutions grant.

NetWork Kansas, a Kansas-based nonprofit dedicated to the growth of entrepreneurship and small businesses, approved the awards this month in a grant effort that focuses on projects’ abilities to make “bold” changes in communities.

Thrive plans to use the $10,000 grant to enhance the structure of its Community Conversations, making them more engaging, future-focused, and empowering. They will seek to provide actionable next steps to involve residents in community building and development.