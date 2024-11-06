Thrive encourages applicants for revitalization grant

Thrive Allen County is presenting an opportunity to learn about the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) program.

According to Economic Developer Jared Wheeler, the non-profit will host an information gathering meeting Nov. 12 for any business or building owners who are interested in the HEAL grant.

“This grant is for the revitalization of any building in a downtown corridor or with historic architectural significance,” he explained to Allen County commissioners Tuesday morning. The grant’s purpose is to bring downtown buildings back into productive use as spaces for new or expanding businesses, housing, arts and culture, civic engagement, childcare, or entrepreneurship.

The grant program is made possible through a partnership between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Patterson Family Foundation. HEAL focuses on projects that show potential as economic drivers in Kansas communities.

“We’re gathering anyone who may be interested in the pursuit of that grant,” said Wheeler. The applicant for the grant technically has to be a non-profit or a jurisdictional area. “The commissioners might be approached by a business or building owner throughout the county to serve as the applicant,” he added. Thrive can also serve as an applicant for those interested.

The catch? Each non-profit, county, or city is allowed to serve as the applicant for only one particular building owner or business.

The maximum grant award in the HEAL program is $100,000. Those interested in learning more are invited to Thrive’s office on the Iola square at 4:30 p.m., Nov. 12.

Terry Call informs commissioners of inquiries about locating a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Allen County. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

IN OTHER NEWS, Zoning Director Terry Call approached commissioners about recent inquiries from a representative of Mission Clean Energy. “This was about the third phone call from them about the battery energy storage facility,” said Call. Call said the industry is hopeful the commission will put an ordinance in place before they approach them with a proposal for a battery energy storage system (BESS) facility in Allen County.

Call said Halstead, Kan., is currently working on a BESS facility and he has been referring to copies of their ordinances.

The current proposal is for a 300 megawatt storage facility in the southeast part of the county — near Savonburg and Elsmore. “They need 15 to 30 acres and said it would be a $300 million project,” noted Call.

Commissioner Bruce Symes commented that when Call first notified the commission about the proposal, “alarm bells went off.”

“According to you,” said Symes. “The risk of fire. I’ve seen reports of horrendous fires around the country at these facilities. Our discussion was, since we’re zoned, that gives us a benefit in getting to hear proposals.”

They've already found someone who would be interested in selling them the land," he said.

Commissioners approved a resolution of support for Operation Green Light which recognizes veterans.

The resolution encourages citizens to display a green light in a window of their place of business or residence Nov. 5 through Veterans Day (Nov. 11) as a symbol of support for and recognition of veterans.