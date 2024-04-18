 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Thrive offers help for opioid overdose

Thrive Allen County added a naloxone vending machine outside the office, where someone can pick up free medication to reverse opioid overdoses. Other safety-related products are available.

By

Local News

April 18, 2024 - 1:57 PM

Thrive Allen County and law enforcement cut a ribbon to recognize a new vending machine that offers free naloxone, a medication to reverse opioid overdose. From left, Thrive’s Marcia Davis, CEO Lisse Regehr, Sheriff Bryan Murphy, Thrive’s April Jackson, Judge Dan Creitz, and Thrive board members Karen Gilpin and Don Burns. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A new vending machine — rather, a vending “box” — offers life-saving items for those who may face an opioid overdose. 

Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, is available at no charge from the machine installed outside Thrive Allen County, 9 S. Jefferson Ave. It will be available 24/7 and includes additional safety items such as a prescription drug disposal bag, wound care kit,  fentanyl test strips and a safe sex kit. 

A grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration provided funding for the vending machine and items inside. It was unveiled Wednesday morning in a brief ceremony with Thrive officials, law enforcement and others. April Jackson, Thrive’s addiction prevention and recovery resources director, spoke about the importance of having naloxone in every home to immediately respond to an overdose. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine. Naloxone has no effect on someone who doesn’t have opioids in their system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Related
January 7, 2022
November 18, 2021
December 23, 2019
July 30, 2019
Most Popular