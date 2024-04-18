Thrive offers help for opioid overdose

A new vending machine — rather, a vending “box” — offers life-saving items for those who may face an opioid overdose.

Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, is available at no charge from the machine installed outside Thrive Allen County, 9 S. Jefferson Ave. It will be available 24/7 and includes additional safety items such as a prescription drug disposal bag, wound care kit, fentanyl test strips and a safe sex kit.

A grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration provided funding for the vending machine and items inside. It was unveiled Wednesday morning in a brief ceremony with Thrive officials, law enforcement and others. April Jackson, Thrive’s addiction prevention and recovery resources director, spoke about the importance of having naloxone in every home to immediately respond to an overdose. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine. Naloxone has no effect on someone who doesn’t have opioids in their system, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.