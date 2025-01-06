Thrive secures health insurance stipends for childcare workers

A new program offers help paying health insurance for childcare providers and their employees.

Thrive Allen County announced it received a grant from the Kansas Children’s Cabinet to provide stipends up to $3,600 a year to childcare providers and employees of childcare facilities in Kansas. The program is called Health Insurance Resources for Child Care Professionals — All in for Kansas Kids.

To qualify for the stipend, you must be a Kansas resident who works full- or part-time at a licensed child care facility and you are currently enrolled in the Marketplace or pay a private health insurance premium.

If you are currently uninsured, contact a Care Coordinator at Thrive to learn how to find a health care plan before open enrollment ends Jan. 15. Contact Rhonda Culp at [email protected] or call 620-365-8128 for help with enrollment.

Applications are open until Feb. 15. You’ll need to fill out the application and provide proof of employment and insurance, including your most recent insurance statement. About 100 people will receive the stipend, with rebate checks issued quarterly.

To apply for the stipend, go to allinforkansaskids.org/. A pop-up window will take you to the application. Submit the application along with requested documents to J Keltner via email at [email protected] or mail it to 9 S. Jefferson Ave., Iola, KS 66749.