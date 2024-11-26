Time to apply for health insurance

Help is available to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, especially if you want coverage to begin on Jan. 1.

There’s still time to sign up.

Dec. 15 is the last day to enroll or change plans in order to be covered when the new year begins. Open enrollment ends Jan. 15, but those who enroll between December and January won’t see plans begin until Feb. 1.

Those who need help with enrollment can find Navigators to walk through the process. Kansas CARES is a program of Thrive Allen County that offers Navigators to provide free assistance with the enrollment process. Navigators can help someone explore coverage options at HealthCare.gov, review plans, assist with eligibility and the enrollment process, and answer questions about coverage after enrollment.

Navigators also help people enroll in Medicaid and Medicare through the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Rhonda Culp, Thrive’s director of care coordination, said many health insurance plans are available this year for as little as $10 a month because of the Inflation Reduction Act and American Rescue Plan Act. Navigators will review information such as a family’s income and household size to find the right plan.

More plans are available this year, too. Culp said it’s important to come prepared with a list of all doctors and hospitals you use, because some of the new plans have smaller networks that may not cover those providers.

Culp also warned about the potential for fraud. Some brokerage services offer enrollment services, sometimes for a fee. Last year, Thrive heard several reports from someone who used a broker only to discover their new plan did not provide the coverage they needed.

Navigators are trustworthy, certified, unbiased and free, Culp said. But the biggest difference, she said, is that Navigators will never call you to solicit services. They’ll never ask for personal details or payment information over the phone.

“Last year, there was a lot of fraud,” Culp said. “We’re not going to call them. The Marketplace is not going to call them. So if they get those kinds of calls, it’s just spam. Do not give out personal information.”

THRIVE offers three certified Navigators located in Allen County and two in Butler County, with other partners across the state for a total of 27 Navigators.

Evening and weekend appointments are available.

Culp noted it’s important to look at all plans available through the Marketplace each year. Plans change, with different costs, coverage and participating providers. An individual or family situation also may change, so it’s important to update enrollment information as well.

“They might find something better that meets their needs,” Culp said. “There also could be additional financial assistance.”

After Jan. 15, you may qualify for special enrollment if you meet certain life-changing qualifications, such as losing health care coverage, financial changes, having a baby, moving or getting married.