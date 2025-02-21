Tire shop keeps family tradition alive

“We hope to be able to serve the area for another 25 to 30 years,” said Mason Sigg. The business he and his brother Chase built from the ground up — Sigg Tire & Repair — will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in March.

The idea for the business came from the desire to support their families, “and hopefully pass down to the next generation,” noted Mason.

Opening an automotive shop was a natural fit. The Sigg family has been in the automotive industry since the 1940s when brothers Victor and Gene, with help from brother Allen, started Sigg Brothers Service Station at State and Lincoln streets in 1945. They later sold it to another brother, John, in 1976.

Since then, Sigg family members have owned numerous automotive-related businesses.

Prior to venturing out on their own, the pair worked eight years for their uncle, Jerry Sigg, at J-D’s Automotive. Their parents, Rodney and Lisa Sigg, offered the brothers the use of their property on Rock Street when they initially opened in 2015. Over the next six years, Mason and Chase worked hard to build their current location at 1304 East St. They have been there since March 2021.

TO CELEBRATE the anniversary, the brothers are hosting a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 8. “It will be an open house car show,” Mason said. “We have a lot of people interested in participating.” He added that the event will be “relaxed” and there is no need to register in advance. “Just be here by 8 or 8:30 that morning to get parked and we’ll have coffee and doughnuts ready for all the participants,” he said.

Three prizes will be given: Most Unique, Best in Show, and Fan Favorite.

In addition to the car show, there will also be several drawings for giveaways. This includes entering to win a free set of tires. They will also be giving out hot dogs and hamburgers to those who stop by the shop.

OWNING A business has come with plenty of lessons for the brothers. “You learn a lot about yourself and your community,” said Mason. “You gain a lot of gratitude for being able to support your community in more ways than one. We are huge on trying to give back to the youth and the community every chance we get.” This includes mentoring those kids who are interested in going into the automotive industry, he added.

Spousal support is another area which Mason has learned a lot about since becoming a business owner. He says his wife Kelsey has supported him in his journey. “It’s been a blessing being given the green light to go chase my dreams in the community I love,” he said.

Mason’s favorite part of co-owning the business? The freedom. “The feeling of not ever having to punch a time clock,” he explained. “We’ve been able to extend that to the rest of our staff, who are like family to us. They have grown and come a long way with us. Sigg Tire & Repair is much more than just Mason and Chase.”