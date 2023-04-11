 | Tue, Apr 11, 2023
Transfers still a sticking point in EMS talks

One of the key sticking points in EMS talks — long-distance hospital transfers — remains unresolved as Allen County commissioners negotiate a new ambulance contract with American Medical Response

Local News

April 11, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Craig Isom, program director for American Medical Response, speaks Tuesday with Allen County commissioners about EMS contract negotiations. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A new contract proposal for the county’s ambulance service appears to be missing one important part: transfers from Allen County Regional Hospital to other facilities.

Global Medical Response, through its subsidiary American Medical Response, submitted a proposal to provide 911 emergency ambulance services for $1.8 million with a 3% annual increase. The company would operate two full-time ambulances and staff, with another ambulance and a medically equipped SUV to be shared with Linn County.

“That means we’re not transferring patients from the hospital to where they might need to be,” Commissioner Bruce Symes noted. “So that’s a gap we’ve got.”

