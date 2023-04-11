Transfers still a sticking point in EMS talks

A new contract proposal for the county’s ambulance service appears to be missing one important part: transfers from Allen County Regional Hospital to other facilities.

Global Medical Response, through its subsidiary American Medical Response, submitted a proposal to provide 911 emergency ambulance services for $1.8 million with a 3% annual increase. The company would operate two full-time ambulances and staff, with another ambulance and a medically equipped SUV to be shared with Linn County.

“That means we’re not transferring patients from the hospital to where they might need to be,” Commissioner Bruce Symes noted. “So that’s a gap we’ve got.”