Trustees review tumultuous semester

Now that ACC students are home for the year, it’s possible to take stock of a semester plagued by COVID-19, but where the college continued to operate smoothly.
According to vice-president Cynthia Jacobson, the following COVID statistics were reported since Aug. 3, when the fall term began:
Two hundred fifty students were quarantined in total, with all but 20 of those students being on the Iola campus.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives