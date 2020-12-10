Menu Search Log in

Trustees review tumultuous semester

Allen Community College's Board of Trustees met at their monthly meeting Tuesday. Among the items discussed was a look back at how the college was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By

Local News

December 10, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Allen Community College

Now that ACC students are home for the year, it’s possible to take stock of a semester plagued by COVID-19, but where the college continued to operate smoothly.

According to vice-president Cynthia Jacobson, the following COVID statistics were reported since Aug. 3, when the fall term began:

Two hundred fifty students were quarantined in total, with all but 20 of those students being on the Iola campus.

Related
November 12, 2020
August 13, 2020
May 14, 2020
April 16, 2020
Trending