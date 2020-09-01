Menu Search Log in

Two Chanute students test positive for COVID-19

High-schoolers are in quarantine for at least 10 days

September 1, 2020 - 10:47 AM

Two students at Chanute High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Chanute Tribune.

USD 413 officials have notified those potentially exposed to the students, the Tribune reported, including teachers and students who attended class with the victims.

Members of the volleyball team were included.

