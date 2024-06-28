US House candidate walks across district

“I’m tired and my legs hurt,” said Chad Young during a phone interview Thursday afternoon. The 52-year-old is running for the Republican nomination for the 2nd Congressional District being vacated by Rep. Jake LaTurner.

As part of his campaign, Young is walking the entire district.

“Politics have divided the people,” said Young. “There are people who don’t like each other and it doesn’t make sense to me.” He hopes that by walking across the district’s 27 counties, he can spread a message of “unity.”

Young is the founder of Life Skills Programs — a non-profit for troubled youth dealing with a range of issues, including substance and sexual abuse. The program is located in his hometown of Rogers, Ark., as well as in Pratt. He lives in Lawrence.

“I hope to put programs in the 2nd Congressional district,” he explained. He noted he is taking a break from the business while running for office.

Believing in the Constitution and “loving my fellow Americans” motivates Young in both the walk and his campaign. In an interview with the Kansas Reflector, Young said his campaign calls for abolishing the IRS, Federal Reserve, FBI, CIA, formal education and all taxes.

With the Register, Young preferred to discuss his campaign style. Young walks 12 to 15 miles a day, carrying a Betsy Ross American flag and camping in a one-man tent each night. Every seven days he takes a one-day break.

When the opportunity for a speaking engagement arises, his campaign manager drives him there and then returns him to where he left off on the walk.

To date, he has traversed five counties, including Allen.

“Whether I win or lose in the primary, I’m still going to do the march and complete it.”

On the Aug. 6 primary ballot, Young faces former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, former congressional aide Jeff Kahrs, cattleman Shawn Tiffany, and Topeka resident Michael Ogle.

“It is time that people realize we’re American,” Young said. “It’s OK to have differences — it’s not OK to hate each other for those differences.”