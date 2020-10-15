2nd District commercial spliced with fake message

TOPEKA — Republican congressional candidate Jake LaTurner’s campaign put a commercial into wide circulation that contains murky video of Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla participating in a street protest with the voiceover falsely telling potential voters she worked to defund the capital city’s police department.

De Le Isla, the Democratic candidate in the 2nd District and the Topeka mayor since 2018, did take part in a peaceful march with Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran and supporters of Black Lives Matter following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Michelle De La Isla

She did take to the streets carrying a cardboard sign decorated with a single word: JUSTICE. While pausing in downtown Topeka, she did kneel with the police chief and others.