Area veterans are invited to a special dinner for Veterans Day.

The “Veterans Day Mess Call” offers a night of dinner and music at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye St.

The event is sponsored by the Iola Veterans Day Committee. Veterans and one guest are invited. Seating is limited to the first 50 veterans, so RSVP by calling 620-228-7349.