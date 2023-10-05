 | Thu, Oct 05, 2023
Vintage warbird visits Allen County

A B-25 Mitchell bomber, known affectionately as Miss Mitchell, was at the Allen County Regional Airport this week. The flight crew often stops by Iola on its cross-country excursions.

October 5, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Miss Mitchell, a World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber, stopped at the Allen County Regional Airport on Wednesday to refuel. The crew, from the commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing, met with local residents during the brief visit. From left, Mitch Bertrand, Denise Edelman, Roger Van Ranst, pilot Chris Van Nostrand, Larry Utter and pilot Matt Quy. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Miss Mitchell, a World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber, had a bit of a homecoming on Wednesday. 

The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing brought the plane to Kansas City for a reunion of the 310th bombardment group, then stopped at the Allen County Regional Airport to refuel en route to another event in Wichita.

Miss Mitchell was “born” at a factory in Kansas City in 1944. She flew primarily over North Africa and Italy, completing over 130 missions with no crew fatalities. She went into private service after 1957, then was donated to the Minnesota group in 1978 as a “flyable air frame.”

