Vintage warbird visits Allen County

Miss Mitchell, a World War II-era B-25 Mitchell bomber, had a bit of a homecoming on Wednesday.

The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing brought the plane to Kansas City for a reunion of the 310th bombardment group, then stopped at the Allen County Regional Airport to refuel en route to another event in Wichita.

Miss Mitchell was “born” at a factory in Kansas City in 1944. She flew primarily over North Africa and Italy, completing over 130 missions with no crew fatalities. She went into private service after 1957, then was donated to the Minnesota group in 1978 as a “flyable air frame.”