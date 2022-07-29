Vote Tuesday

Nearly 400 Allen Countians have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s primary election, a number substantially larger than past primary tallies, poll workers noted Friday.

The higher turnout likely revolves around the question asking voters to amend the state constitution regarding abortion restrictions.

A “yes” vote allows the State Legisture to pass laws to regulate abortion in Kansas. A “no” vote makes no changes to the State Constitution which restricts abortion after 22 weeks, among other things.