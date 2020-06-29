Walking in the footsteps of women

The June sun was blazing overhead when I met up with a special group of women from the Yates Center High School class of 1976.

They’d gathered for a mini-reunion of sorts — based on a foundation of “life-long friendships,” as one participant put it — and as part of the festivities had agreed to humor me by taking a unique kind of walk.

It would be a retracing of the path of industrious and community-minded women who’d come before them, a walk with busy ghosts.