Walking in the footsteps of women

A group of Yates Center High School alums took a special walk through downtown recently to visit monument by the Women's Federation of Clubs nearly a century ago. A portion of the trek covered the "widow's walk" a long ago sidewalk project spearheaded by the club.

By

Local News

June 29, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Front row from left, Cindi Hoag, Debbie Garrison, Kathy Alexander and Debbie Stevens; and back row, Donna Beebe, Sandi Solander, Roxanne Ebberts and Nancy Kelley pose by the memorial to the 1928 Womens’ Clubs of Yates Center. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The June sun was blazing overhead when I met up with a special group of women from the Yates Center High School class of 1976.

They’d gathered for a mini-reunion of sorts — based on a foundation of “life-long friendships,” as one participant put it — and as part of the festivities had agreed to humor me by taking a unique kind of walk.

It would be a retracing of the path of industrious and community-minded women who’d come before them, a walk with busy ghosts.

