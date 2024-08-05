 | Mon, Aug 05, 2024
Water attack

Humboldt's summer tradition, Water Wars, brought a cool relief to a hot day.

By

Local News

August 5, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Water Wars events featured a water-themed parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Water Wars, a summer tradition organized by A Bolder Humboldt, brought hundreds to beat the heat in downtown Humboldt Saturday morning and afternoon. The events featured a water-themed parade, water slides, a kiddie pool area, a watermelon eating contest and food trucks. The Humboldt Fire Department led a Barrel Blast with teams of local youth.

Laci Sicka and daughter Wrenley take aim at the crowd. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Water Wars events featured a water-themed parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
The Humboldt Fire Department led a Barrel Blast with teams of local youth. Cooper Peters, left, leads the charge for his team under the guidance of firefighter Nathan Ellison. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
The foam pit is a favorite at Water Wars. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
