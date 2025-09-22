We love a parade!

Saturday’s Moran Day celebration featured plenty of pomp, circumstance and a heaping helping of hometown pride.
Robin (Kyser) Christian, left, and John Isaac, members of the Marmaton Valley High School Class of 1985, hand out candy at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kris Smith drives a racer during Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kylar Botts tosses candy from the Prairie Rose 4-H float at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Stephen Gilpin serenades the audience with bagpipe music at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register John Isaac joins the Marmaton Valley High School Class of 1985 for the Moran Day Parade Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register