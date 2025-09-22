 | Mon, Sep 22, 2025
We love a parade!

Throngs turn out for Moran Day Parade.

Local News

September 22, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Marmaton Valley High School’s marching band performance included, front from left, cheerleaders Olivia Beman and McKenna Meiwes, and Clara Ferguson on clarinet at Saturday's Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Saturday’s Moran Day celebration featured plenty of pomp, circumstance and a heaping helping of hometown pride.

Robin (Kyser) Christian, left, and John Isaac, members of the Marmaton Valley High School Class of 1985, hand out candy at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kris Smith drives a racer during Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kylar Botts tosses candy from the Prairie Rose 4-H float at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Stephen Gilpin serenades the audience with bagpipe music at Saturday’s Moran Day Parade. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
John Isaac joins the Marmaton Valley High School Class of 1985 for the Moran Day Parade Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
