Whopper whopper

Dozens of youngsters descended upon Craig and Georgia Abbot’s pond in north Iola Saturday morning for the Iola Police Department’s annual Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs fishing derby.
Each of the participant received a free fishing pole during the event.
Jackson Knock, left, and Bradley Cooper were among the youngsters taking part in the Iola Police Department-sponsored Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs fishing derby at Abbott’s Pond in Iola.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Bob Droessler of the Iola Police Department, which sponsored Saturday’s Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs fishing derby, removes a hook from a fish’s mouth Saturday.
Isaiah Steele reels in a small bluegill during Saturday’s HOFNOD fishing derby at Abbott’s Pond in Iola.
