Marmaton Valley High School seniors Piper Barney and Brayden Lawson were crowned 2024 Fall Homecoming Queen and King prior to Friday’s football game against Reno County Homeschool. Accompanying the honorees were flower girl Oaklynn Wilkerson and crown bearer Gabriel Ard. During Friday’s stunning football game, Reno County rallied in the final minute with a touchdown to win 84-78.