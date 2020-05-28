Menu Search Log in

Yes, we’re open — Commissioners urge caution as county reopens

Gov. Laura Kelly's decision to cede control of how quickly businesses can reopen to individual counties means Allen County Commissioners now are the arbiters of such decisions. They are urging residents to exercise common sense to prevent the coronavirus from becoming a health issue here.

May 28, 2020 - 10:37 AM

Allen County is completely open for business once more, following a decision by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday, and given the response of commissioners.

In essence, following the governor’s decision, “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” now constitutes a series of recommendations rather than a mandate.

It is therefore up to individual counties whether to maintain the Ad Astra guidelines as a mandate — with potential legal repercussions — or only as suggestions.

