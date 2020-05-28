Yes, we’re open — Commissioners urge caution as county reopens

Allen County is completely open for business once more, following a decision by Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday, and given the response of commissioners.
In essence, following the governor’s decision, “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” now constitutes a series of recommendations rather than a mandate.
It is therefore up to individual counties whether to maintain the Ad Astra guidelines as a mandate — with potential legal repercussions — or only as suggestions.
