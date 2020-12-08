Local prosecutor accused of lying to juries in other counties

TOPEKA — The Shawnee County prosecutor handling the retrial of Dana Chandler in a double murder case says a litany of evidence used to convict Chandler in 2012 doesn’t exist.

Deputy district attorney Charles Kitt provided testimony Monday in a disciplinary hearing for his predecessor and former colleague, Jacqie Spradling. She is accused of lying to juries in Shawnee and Jackson counties to secure convictions in high-profile cases.

Spradling is now the assistant county attorney in Allen County.